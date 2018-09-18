NEW BETHLEHEM – The following winners have been announced from Saturday afternoon’s Peanut Butter Festival Parade in New Bethlehem:
• Brush Truck — Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Dept.
• Tanker Truck — Strattanville Fire Dept.
• Rescue Truck — Washington Township Fire Dept.
• Aerial Truck — Brookville Fire Dept.
• Marching Band — Redbank Valley High School.
• Drill Team — Rimersburg Stars.
• Junior Drill Team — Rimersburg Stars.
• Oldest Tractor — John and Ruth King.
• Best of Show Tractor — Doug Minich.
• Marching Units: 1- Starz Akademie; 2 –Boy Scouts; 3 – United Valley Soccer Association.
• Specialty Units: 1 – Edgewood Heights; 2 – Building Blocks Preschool; 3 – 4 The Love of Paws.
• Floats: 1 – Valley Advantages; 2 – The Leader-Vindicator; 3 – Broadwood Towers.
