Pearl L. Veronesi, 90, of Seminole, died Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020 at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Born November 15, 1929 in Mudlic, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Vinnie Viola (Reichard) Shick.
She married Vernon L. Veronesi on October 11, 1947. He preceded her in death on February 5, 1999.
Mrs. Veronesi attended the Oakdale Church of the Brethren in Distant.
She worked at Char-Val Candies in New Bethlehem.
Mrs. Veronesi was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Survivors include two sons, James V. Veronesi and his wife, Joan, of Homosassa, Fla. and Jeffery L. Veronesi and his wife, Sheri, of Seminole; three grandchildren, Chris Veronesi, Zackery Veronesi and Brooklynn Veronesi; and two great-grandchildren, Victoria Lynn Veronesi and Matthew Veronesi.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Shick and Arnold Shick.
A memorial service will be held for Pearl at a later date.
Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.