REYNOLDSVILLE — The 55th anniversary season of racing at Hummingbird was capped off Saturday night with the running of the Eric Witherite Memorial, $3,069+ to win Super Late Model Special. In his first career trip to the Bird, Mike Pegher Jr. picked up the win in the Eric Witherite Memorial.
Also, the Young Guns Jr Sprints joined us for one final time this season with Randy White capturing the checkered flag in the Stock Class and Sam Darby picking up the win in the Open Class. The Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks, Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models, and Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders were also on the card with Bob McMillen, Zach Myers, and Jeff Huber winning in their respective divisions. David Scott was victorious in a special ‘King of the Hill’ event sponsored by The Sub Hub of Reynoldsville.
The Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks kicked off the feature racing action with Bryce Swauger and Justin Watt leading the field to the opening green for their 15-lap feature race. Three quick caution flags to begin the race kept the field close with Swauger, Bob McMillen, and Mike Anderson leading the way with just a lap or two in. On the restart following all of the cautions, the race saw its first extended green flag run.
On lap 4, McMillen used the low line off of turn 2 to work his way around Swauger to take the top spot. On the same lap, Josh Fields passed Anderson to move into the third position behind the leaders. McMillen extended to his lead over Swauger, Fields, and the rest of the field as the race reached its halfway mark. One lap later, on lap 8, Anderson worked his way back around Fields to retake third. A caution for a stopped car in turns 3 and 4 later that lap setup one final restart.
On the restart, McMillen jumped out to the lead with Swauger and Anderson following behind. On lap 12, Anderson looked to the inside of Swauger to take the second position with just three to go. McMillen maintained his lead over the field in the closing laps enroute to picking up the win. McMillen was followed by: 2) Mike Anderson 3) Bryce Swauger 4) Josh Fields 5) Justin Watt. Swauger and Watt won the heat races.
The Young Guns Jr Sprints –Stock Class were next to the track for their 10-lap feature event. Randy White and Garrett Davenport led the field to the opening green flag. White jumped out to the lead on the initial start with Davenport and Logen Lockhart following behind. White began to extend his lead a bit as the race neared its halfway point.
On the final lap of the race, Colten McAndrew worked his way past Lockhart to move into the third position behind White and Davenport. White held off a hard charge by Davenport on the final lap on his way to picking up the win in the caution-free feature. White was followed by: 2) Garrett Davenport 3) Colten McAndrew 4) Logen Lockhart 5) Grady Rinehart. White won the heat race.
Tyler Allison and Sam Darby led the Young Guns Jr Sprints –Open Class trackside for their 10-lap feature race. Allison got the lead on the initial start with Sam Darby and Evan Darby following in second and third respectively. Later on lap 1, Sam Darby worked his way around Allison on the high side to move into the race lead.
Then, on lap 4, Evan Darby worked past Allison to move into the second position behind his brother. Sam Darby held a steady lead over his brother and Allison as the laps continued to click away. Sam went unchallenged the rest of the way enroute to capturing the checkered flag. Darby was followed by: 2) Evan Darby 3) Tyler Allison 4) Macey Adamik 5) Luke Mulichak. DNS: Nathan Shook. Allison won the heat race.
Mike Pegher Jr. and Colton Flinner led a stout field of 19 BWP Bats Super Late Models to the track for the 35-lap Eric Witherite Memorial feature event. Pegher Jr. jumped out to the lead on the initial start with Dave Hess in second and Flinner in third. On lap 2, “Slowride” David Scott used the low line to his advantage to pass Flinner and move into the third spot behind Pegher Jr. and Hess.
On lap 9, Scott worked past Hess to move into the second position. One lap later, on lap 10, a stopped car on the frontstretch brought out the first caution of the race. On the restart, Pegher Jr. pulled out to the advantage once again with Scott second and now the #36 of Paul Kot in third. Pegher Jr. continued to pace the field as the race crossed its halfway mark. On lap 20, Hess, running about as high on the track as possible, powered by Kot to retake the third spot behind Pegher Jr. and Scott.
Pegher Jr. continued to lead the way until a caution for a spin in turns 3 and 4 on lap 29 setup the second and final restart of the race. On the final restart, Pegher Jr. jumped out to the lead as Scott and Hess were battling hard for the second position. The battle between Scott and Hess allowed Pegher Jr. to check out on the field and never look back on his way to picking up the $3,069+ payday in his first ever appearance at the Bird. Pegher Jr. was followed by: 2) David Scott 3) Dave Hess Jr. 4) Matt Lux 5) Paul Kot. Pegher Jr., Flinner, Hess Jr., and Scott won the heat races.
The Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models were trackside next for their 20-lap feature race. Jon Lee and Zach Myers led the field to the opening green flag. Myers jumped out to the lead on the initial start with Lee and Nick Erskine following close behind. A couple of laps got completed before a caution for a spin in turn 3 setup the first restart of the race. The race saw 2 or 3 more caution flags right after that one keeping the field close. After all of the caution flags, the race saw its first extended green flag run.
On the restart, Myers pulled out to the lead with Lee and Erskine following. Myers began to gap the field before another caution came out on lap 9. After another quick caution flag, the race saw another restart. On the ensuing restart, Myers once again jumped out to the lead with Lee and Erskine not far behind.
Myers led as the race crossed the halfway point. Myers began to put distance between himself and the rest of the field as the laps continued to click away. Myers had built up quite a lead before a caution for debris in turn 2 with just 4 laps to go setup one final restart. On the final restart of the race, Myers checked out and never looked back on his way to picking up the win. Myers was followed by: 2) Jon Lee 3) Nick Erskine 4) Bernie Whiteford 5) Deegen Watt. Lee and Myers won the heat races.
Shawn Hadden and Blake Joiner led the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders to the track for their 12-lap feature event to complete the night of racing. Hadden jumped out to the early lead on the initial start with Joiner and Jeff Huber following behind. Later on the first lap, Huber worked his way around Joiner to move into the second position behind Hadden. On lap 2, Wayne Truitt passed Joiner to move into third behind Hadden and Huber.
On lap 5, Huber went to the inside of Hadden and completed the pass to take the race lead just before the halfway mark. Huber began to pull away from Hadden and the rest of the field as the reached its halfway point. On the final lap of the race, Joe Anthony got around Truitt to take the third spot just before the checkered flag. Huber held on the rest of the way en route to capturing the checkered flag. Huber was followed by: 2) Shawn Hadden 3) Joe Anthony 4) Wayne Truitt 5) Blake Joiner. DNS: Joe Huber. Hadden won the lone heat race.
Speedway Notes: 59 cars were in attendance for the Eric Witherite Memorial. The 2019 Season at Hummingbird Speedway has come to a close. There will be an Automotive Swap Meet held on Saturday October 12th, and the 2019 Awards Banquet will be held on October 19th. More information can be found on www.hummingbirdspeedway.com