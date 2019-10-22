DURYEA — When Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Duryea to make the case that the U.S. House of Representatives should vote on the proposed trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, he made a point of calibrating his remarks for a local audience.
“I came to Pennsylvania to say it’s time for the Democrats in Congress to put Pennsylvania first, it’s time to pass the USMCA,” Pence said during a speech to workers at glass manufacturer Schott North America. “I came here to tell all of you that it’s time has come for (U.S. Rep.) Matt Cartwright to tell his leadership in the Congress that Pennsylvania needs the USMCA and we need it this year.”
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a trade deal between the three nations intended to replace NAFTA, the previous deal that went into effect in 1994 during the administration of President Bill Clinton. President Donald Trump and others have argued that NAFTA created incentives for companies to move manufacturing jobs overseas, hurting communities in states like Pennsylvania that were highly reliant on the sector.
“Pennsylvanians today already export more than $15 billion of your goods and services to Canada and Mexico every year,” Pence said. “And under the USMCA … that’s only going to grow, once we sign it into law, and it’s going to create more jobs and more opportunities here in Pennsylvania.”
The topic of trade has been a thorny one for the Trump administration. The USMCA needs to be ratified by Congress, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, has delayed bringing it up for a vote. At the same time, the U.S. and China have imposed a series of punitive tariffs on one another in moves that economists say have hurt some sectors of the U.S. economy.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a contender for the Democratic nomination for president, took aim at his successor in advance of Monday’s speech, arguing that the current administration has failed to properly steer the nation’s trade policy.
“Donald Trump talks tough on trade but has nothing to show for it — other than pain for America’s families,” Biden said on Twitter. “Mike Pence has been his complicit sidekick, propping up Trump’s reckless trade wars and slighting hard-working Americans across the country.”
Pence rebuked his predecessor during the speech, arguing that the numbers show a rebound for the manufacturing sector since Trump was inaugurated in January 2017.
“Joe, Pennsylvanians will not be fooled,” Pence said. “They know the USMCA is a win for Pennsylvania and a win for America. And it’s time you got on board. I mean, the truth is, Pennsylvania lost 51,000 manufacturing jobs when Joe was vice president. People in Pennsylvania know we can do better than NAFTA. They know they deserve better than NAFTA.”
Pennsylvania, known as a battleground state in recent presidential elections, will see more visits from national figures in the days to come. Biden is scheduled to give a speech today in Scranton, and Trump is also expected to speak at the annual Shale Insight Conference on the same day.