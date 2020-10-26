The Penguins apparently are not finished with their offseason shakeup.
After a busy two months that saw Jim Rutherford say goodbye to a few more Stanley Cup winners while shuffling the supporting cast and Mike Sullivan’s coaching staff, the general manager has turned his attention to the front office.
The Penguins announced Monday that assistant general manager Jason Karmanos, who had been with the organization since 2014, has been fired.
“We would like to thank Jason Karmanos for his contributions to the organization over the past six years,” Rutherford stated in a press release, which was only three paragraphs long. “I have been evaluating our hockey operations department, and this is the first part of the process to reorganize our group.”
The second part was adding Trevor Daley, a popular player while twice winning the Stanley Cup with the Penguins, as a hockey operations advisor.
The firing of Karmanos was the more surprising and significant change.
After working together for 15 years in Carolina, Rutherford brought Karmanos with him to Pittsburgh after Rutherford left the Hurricanes in 2014. Karmanos is the son of former principal Hurricanes owner Peter Karmanos, who helped Rutherford embark on his Hall-of-Fame careerfour decades ago.
Jason Karmanos initially served under Rutherford as Pittsburgh’s vice president of hockey operations his first three years. He was named assistant general manager in 2017, after helping the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.
When Bill Guerin left last offseason to lead the Minnesota Wild organization, Karmanos took on more duties as Rutherford’s right-hand man. A little over a year later, Karmanos has surprisingly been “relieved of his duties.
The team announced that director of hockey research Sam Ventura will assume Karmanos’ duties in Pittsburgh on an interim basis. The Swissvale native and graduate of Woodland Hills High School and Carnegie Mellon co-founded the hockey analytics websitewar-on-ice.com prior to joining the Penguins.
Erik Heasley, manager of hockey operations, will be interim general manager of the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre\/ Scranton.
And in a new role announced Monday, Daley will be based out of Pittsburgh and report directly to Rutherford, assisting in player evaluations at the NHL and AHL levels, as well as acting as an “eye in the sky” for the coaching staff.
Daley, 37, called it a career as a player after skating for the Detroit Red Wings last season. The defenseman played 876 games with four NHL clubs after breaking into the league in 2007. He was a player for the Penguins from 2015 to 2017, one of Rutherford’s many savvy trade acquisitions during that period.
“In addition to being a Stanley Cup Champion with us, he left us with a great impression due to his professional demeanor and quiet leadership qualities,” the GM said in a statement. “Those traits, along with his desire to want to learn about the business side of the NHL, made him a great candidate to join our staff.”
The Penguins may still have multiple roles to fill in Rutherford’s reshuffled hockey operations department. The club never replaced former assistant GMs in Guerin or Jason Botterill. Two months ago, when there were no signs that Karmanos could be let go, Rutherford said he could look to add another executive.
Now Karmanos is gone, too, leaving the Penguins with no assistants to their general manager with the 2020-21 season possibly two months away.