The Penguins reportedly have interest in taking some of their 2021 home games outdoors so that more fans can watch them in-person amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Thursday that the club is one of four across the NHL that have looked into the possibility in recent months, as indoor gatherings have been significantly limited by state governments to slow the spread of the virus.
Friedman writes that the Penguins inquired about playing games at Heinz Field and PNC Park, home of the Steelers and Pirates, respectively. They’ve previously played at Heinz Field in 2011 and 2017 as part of the NHL’s Winter Classic and Stadium Series events.
One potential complication is the Steelers’ playoff push. The building’s primary tenant may need the facility available until Jan. 25, the scheduled date of the AFC championship game. And if the NFL is forced to push its postseason back because of the virus, that date could run even later.
Another is the state government, which has limited even outdoor gatherings dramatically in recent weeks as virus case numbers have spiked. The Steelers, for example, are currently permitted to allow just 2,500 people into Heinz Field for games, including players, coaches and staff for both teams.
Similar restrictions come hockey season could limit the viability of outdoor games, as maintaining competitive ice surfaces amid unpredictable winter weather conditions has proven to be a costly venture when the league has staged outdoor events in the past. Paying customers would likely be needed to cover the cost, at the very least, so higher capacities may be necessary.
Friedman also writes that NHL players are cool to the idea of switching between indoor and outdoor venues throughout the season. So there appears to be a lot of details that need to be worked out for plans to move forward.
For now, the NHL does not have an announced start date for its 2020-21 season. The other teams reportedly considering a move outdoors are the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins.