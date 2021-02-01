NEW YORK — The Penguins’ injury-ravaged defense took another body blow over the weekend, when five-time All-Star Kris Letang left Saturday’s game against the Rangers midway through the first period.
On Monday, coach Mike Sullivan said Letang will not play against the Rangers due to a lower-body injury. He’s continuing to be evaluated. His status is considered day-to-day.
The Penguins hit the road for a four-game road swing with what was already a dwindling defense that was missing three lefties. They will return home even thinner, having lost both top-pairing defensemen to injury. Letang’s regular partner, Brian Dumoulin, sustained a lower-body injury during the first game of the trip in Boston and will be week-to-week.
The new projected top pairing is, in some ways, a preview of the future. Rookie Pierre-Olivier Joseph could be skating alongside second-year righty John Marino. Those two were paired together during the Penguins’ prospects challenge in 2019. Now, out of necessity, they’ve been thrust into leading roles.
For Joseph, in particular, it’s been a meteoric rise for a player who started the year as the fifth left-handed defenseman on the depth chart.
“We’re really excited about his progress,” Sullivan said of Joseph. “He obviously had a real good game for us the other night. But we also understand this is a hard league and he’s a young player.”
In total, the club is now missing five of its eight blue-liners from the Game 1 roster, including all four of its top lefties.
To fill the numerous holes, the Penguins late last week signed Yannick Weber, a 12-year NHL veteran who drove 16 hours through a snowstorm to meet the team in New York City.
The latest injury should also reopen the door for another start for 30-year-old Kevin Czuczman. He played his first NHL game in seven seasons on Thursday night in Boston before losing his spot in the lineup due to Weber’s signing.
No one player or signing is going to help the Penguins overcome their injuries or improve their defensive stats, which are concerning. They are currently allowing the third-most goals per game in the NHL.
“I think it’s a full team game, regardless of who’s on the ice,” forward Brandon Tanev said. “Everyone needs to come together as a unit, communicating, making things easier for one another and playing a full 200-foot game that consists of every player working together.”
In addition to the Letang and Dumoulin injuries, Mike Matheson sustained an upper-body injury in the second game of the season that the club said initially would keep him out “longer term.” He’s been skating in a non-contact jersey in a group setting recently. Marcus Pettersson was blindsided by the Washington Capitals’ T.J. Oshie on Jan. 19 and is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Juuso Riikola was also injured during the Jan. 19 game against the Capitals and is currently on long-term injured reserve.
Deeper down the depth chart, righty Zach Trotman, would have been a leading candidate to earn a start, as the club’s ninth or tenth defenseman. However, he too is sidelined through at least mid-February after undergoing meniscus surgery.
Letang, 33, has tallied three points through his first eight-plus games. He was still searching for his first goal of the season and had registered a minus-1 rating.
Change of plans
The Penguins’ week-long road trip got extended a little bit longer than anticipated, as snow piled up in New York City.
Team sources told the Post-Gazette the Penguins were planning to fly back to Pittsburgh following their game on Monday night against the New York Rangers. With the overwhelming majority of flights canceled out of the major airports in the area, the Penguins now plan to travel on Tuesday morning.
That’s the same day as the second half of a back-to-back. The puck drops against the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a winter weather emergency and closed all streets to non-essential travel on Monday morning after half a foot of snow accumulated in parts of the city overnight. The storm is expected to continue through Monday evening and into the morning on Tuesday. The National Weather Service predicts a total of 20 inches, which would make it the eighth-biggest snowstorm in city history.
Seeing ghosts
With his long hair dangling and eyes wide open, Tanev’s comical headshot went viral. His brother Christopher, a defenseman on the Calgary Flames, joked that Brandon must have seen a ghost or something.
“I did actually see a ghost,” Brandon said. “It was walking behind the gentleman that was taking our pictures. It kind of caught me off guard, I haven’t seen one of those things yet. It was pretty rare to see that.”