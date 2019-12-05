BROOKVILLE — Penn Highlands Brookville is marking its 100th anniversary with a community celebration in the hospital’s cafeteria on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“This is a major milestone for our hospital as well as for the community we serve,” Julie Peer, hospital president, said. “We are proud to invite everyone to join us to share their memories and help us celebrate this special anniversary.”
In addition to light refreshments, attendees will enjoy remarks from employees and community members, including Ron King, former Penn Highlands Healthcare and PH Brookville board chairman, who will present an overview of the hospital’s rich history.
This event is free to the public and all are welcome to attend.