For the third year in a row, Penn Highlands Healthcare is asking for the region’s participation in #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.
Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesday will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back, according to Penn Highlands Healthcare’s System Fund Development Director, Karin Pfingstler.
This year, Penn Highlands Healthcare is asking individuals to participate in the 24 hours of giving by becoming a volunteer, joining one of its auxiliaries or by making a donation to one of its hospitals through its Annual Giving Campaign.
“Our region is unique in many ways, but what I believe sets us apart from so many other places is that here, we take good care of each other,” Pfingstler said. “Rural communities like ours have long struggled to maintain access to quality health care. But at Penn Highlands Healthcare, we are proud to bring you the same quality healthcare found in urban areas. We count on our region’s continued support to ensure we are here to care for our future generations.”
Proceeds from this year’s Annual Giving Campaign will support each hospital.
“Your gift will help us care for our patients – whether they face an urgent need, a devastating illness or seek to improve their overall health,” she said. “Your generosity will help and be appreciated by all of us and most importantly, by our patients.”
Other ways to make a difference on #GivingTuesday include:
Becoming a volunteer at one of the hospital locations;
- Joining one of the hospital auxiliaries;
- Including the health system in planned giving;
- Remembering a loved one through memorials to Penn Highlands Healthcare;
- Attending a special event or fundraiser.
For more information about ways to give to Penn Highlands Healthcare, please visit or call the Fund Development team at 814-375-3901.