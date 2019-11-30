DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Freezing rain early...with rain showers possible in the afternoon. Some icing possible. High 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening, transitioning to light snow late. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected.