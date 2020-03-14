Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville and Penn Highlands Elk Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys, both a part of Penn Highlands Healthcare, are restricting visitors, as per the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations for long-term care facilities. This means no visitors are allowed unless there are emergency circumstances approved by nursing home administration. These restrictions are in place to protect residents and staff.
Also, Penn Highlands Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is limiting visitors to the babies’ parents. This will protect the littlest patients, families and staff.