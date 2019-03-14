The Penn State DuBois baseball team, the reigning USCAA National Champions, hosts Mercyhurst-North East tonight for a doubleheader in the home opener.
The opening game at 6 p.m. marks the first time the Nittany Lions will play a real game on the turf at Showers Field since beating The Apprentice School, 10-2, in the of-necessary championship game last May to capture the program’s first national title.
Penn State DuBois lost just two seniors — Caleb Bennett and Dan Bowman _ from that squad, along with Talon Falls who transferred to continue course work in his major of software engineering.
The Lions enter their home opener having already played eight games on their trip south to Myrtle Beach, S.C., March 2-5.
Penn State opened that trip with a doubleheader loss to Garrett College, a junior college located in McHenry, Md.
Garrett won the opening game 12-4 in seven innings (scheduled for 9), then took Game 2 by a scored of 6-2.
DuBois had 10 hits in the opening game against the Lakers, with the duo of Zane Morgan and Brandon Gettig combining for half of those. Morgan, who started in left field, went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI, while Gettig was 2-for-4 with a double.
Clayton Butler added a double and RBI for the Lions, while Toner Corl also knocked in a run.
On the mound, Austin Amacher suffered the loss, allowing five runs, all earned, on five hits in three innings of work. He struck out three and walked two.
DuBois managed just two runs on four hits in the second game against Garrett.
Isaac Stouffer went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Thayne Morgan and Seth Bumbarger each had RBIs in the loss.
Adam Armstrong suffered the loss in his first appearance in a Lions uniform. He allowed five runs, all earned, on five hits in three innings. He struck out three and walked two.
Penn State DuBois bounced back Sunday with a pair of one-run victories, beating Stratford University (3-2) and Danville Community College (5-4). Stratford is a USCAA member from Newport News, Va., while Danville is a junior college in Danville, Va.
DuBois got a stellar pitching performance from Brandon Orsich, the hero on the mound from the national-title victory, against Stratford.
The former Bison went the distance in his first start of the year, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out three and walking two in seven innings of work.
Orsich was backed by an offense that pushed three runs across the plate on eight hits against Cody Burnhak, who suffered the loss in a complete-game effort.
Joey Dipietro and Thayne Morgan each had two hits for DuBois. Garrett Brown added a double and RBI, while Stouffer had a two-run single in the top of the fourth to knock in what proved to be the winning run.
In the win against Danville, DuBois scored a run in the fifth to pull even at 4-4 before pushing the eventual game-winning run across the plate in the bottom of the sixth.
Thayne Morgan led the Lions’ nine-hit attack with a 3-for-3 performance, scoring two runs. The other six hits came from six different players.
Vince McDowell had a double and two RBIs, while Dipietro and Lance Pennington also drove in runs.
Thomas Plummer notched the win in relief, tossing three scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit while striking out two and walking one.
DuBois won its third straight game on the trip Monday, as it beat Danville again — this time 9-2.
The Lions seized control of the game early on, scoring three runs in the second and eight more in the third before racking on their final run in the fifth.
Jesse Martin and Colton Treaster each had three hits for account for more than half of the Lions’ hits in the win. Each had a double and scored twice, with Treaster collecting three RBIs.
Brown added a double and two RBIs, while John White also had a double. Corl chipped in a hit and RBI.
On the mound, Logan Johnson threw the first five innings to get the win. He allowed two runs, both earned, on just two hits while striking out one. Trevor Hanna and David Kozlowski each tossed a scoreless inning of relief.
DuBois saw its win streak come to an end later Monday with a 6-3 setback to College of DuPage, a JUCO from Glen Ellyn, Ill.
DuPage jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings before holding off a comeback bid in the final innings by the Lions.
Corl led the DuBois offense with a 3-for-3 day, knocking in all three Lion runs. The rest of the team managed just two hits. Morgan Bell suffered the loss on the mound, allowing five runs, all earned, on six hits in 3 2/3 innings of work.
DuBois opened Tuesday— its final day in South Carolina — with a 6-1 loss to St. Clair Community College, a JUCO from Port Huron, Mich.
The hits finished nearly identical, with St. Clair posting eight and DuBois seven. But, the Skippers were the team that managed to score, pushing three runs across in both the second and third innings.
Martin went 3-for-3 for the Lions. while Butler and Hanna each hit doubles. Nick Semanek was handed the loss on the mound after allowing six earned runs on a six hits in 3 1/3 innings of work. He struck out four and walked three.
DuBois then capped its trip in style with a 10-0 5-inning victory against Kankakee Community College, the 2017 JUCO national champions who hail from Kankakee, Ill.
Corl tossed a four-hit shutout in the mercy-rule victory. He struck out six and walked one.
He was backed by an 10-run, 11-hit offensive attack led by Vince McDowell who went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Thayne Morgan, Hanna and Bell also added two hits each. Bell had two runs and two RBIs. Gettig chipped in a triple and RBI.
