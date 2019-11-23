ALTOONA — As part of the Penn State Altoona Distinguished Speaker Series, Mitch Albom will speak Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. Free tickets are available now on a first come first served basis. They can be reserved through the will call form at https://psualtoona.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/241245.
While nationally recognized for his sports writing, Albom is perhaps best known for the themes of hope and kindness that weave through his books, plays, and films. His breakthrough book, Tuesdays with Morrie, became an international phenomenon with over 14 million copies sold. Now in its 20th year, it remains one of the top selling memoirs of all time.
Albom is the author of eight other bestselling books, with five debuting at number one on the New York Times Best Seller List, including The First Phone Call from Heaven; Have A Little Faith; The Five People You Meet in Heaven and its sequel, The Next Person You Meet in Heaven.
Albom has founded 10 charities, including nine in the Detroit area, such as S.A.Y. Detroit, which operates a family health clinic; A Time to Help, a volunteer organization; and A Hole in the Roof Foundation, which repairs faith-based homeless shelters. He also directs the Have Faith Haiti Mission in Port Au Prince, which helps impoverished children and orphans, as well as the Chika Fund, which provides life-saving medical costs and health care.
A columnist for The Detroit Free Press since 1985 and a panelist on The Sports Reporters podcast, Albom has been named the number one Sports Columnist in the Nation by the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) 13 times. In June 2010 he received the APSE Red Smith Award for lifetime achievement, the biggest prize in sports journalism, and in June 2013, he was inducted into the Sportswriters Hall of Fame.