Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS THIS EVENING INTO TONIGHT... AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN MAY BRING A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS THIS EVENING INTO TONIGHT. THE ICY MIX WILL LIKELY TRANSITION TO A PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOW LATE TONIGHT INTO THE PREDAWN HOURS SUNDAY, WITH ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 1 INCH POSSIBLE. ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATION WILL PRIMARILY BE CONFINED TO THE HIGHER TERRAIN NORTH AND WEST OF INTERSTATE 99. BE ALERT FOR SLICK SPOTS ON UNTREATED ROADS AND ELEVATED SURFACES.