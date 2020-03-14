STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s College of Arts and Architecture, School of Music and the Center for the Performing Arts have canceled their collaborative production of Bizet’s opera “Carmen,” which had been scheduled for performances March 27 and 29 at Eisenhower Auditorium.
The university’s decision to move to remote learning, through at least April 3, eliminated the ability for the production to continue to have in-person rehearsals.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the performances of ‘Carmen,’” said David Frego, director of the School of Music. “However, to attempt to continue, we believe that we would be putting our students, the community of children and adult singers, the dancers and the audience at risk.”
“This is hard news, given the work that we all have put into preparing this great piece,” said Ted Christopher, artistic director of Penn State’s Opera Theatre. “I am personally grateful to each and every member of the ensemble for the effort and attention they have given this project.”
The Center for the Performing Arts will refund patrons who had purchased tickets to either performance. Patrons will be refunded the original purchase price of their tickets, excluding service fees. Ticket refunds will be provided by the methods used for purchases. Tickets do not need to be returned to the Arts Ticket Center.
If paid by cash or check, a refund check will be mailed to the ticket purchaser within two weeks. If paid by credit card, the card used will be refunded the purchase amount. The credit should be reflected on customers’ accounts within three days. Patrons with questions should phone 814-863-0255 or email artstix@psu.edu.
