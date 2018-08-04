Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable.