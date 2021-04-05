DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team hosted a doubleheader against PSU Mont Alto Saturday in a battle of teams battling for first place in the West Division of the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC).
And, for the second time this season, the teams split a doubleheader and remained tied in the loss column atop the West Division. DuBois won the opener, 5-0, behind a three-hit shutout tossed by Central Moutain product Trevor Hanna. Mont Alto then won an even closer night cap, 2-1, to earn the split.
Mont Alto technically is head of DuBois because it has played more conference games this this point and sports a 9-2 record in 11 games, while DuBois is 4-2 in six games.
Hanna picked up right where he left off in the opener from his last outing, which saw the righty throw four shutout innings in a win against PSU Beaver.
He outdid that performance Saturday as he went the distance. He struck out seven and walked just one to go along with allowing just three hits to improve to 2-0 on the season. Hanna has a 1.32 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
Joey Dipietro (Punxsutawney) knocked in the first run of the game in the bottom of the third with a single that scored second baseman Cole Breon (Penns Valley). Hanna then got some insurance runs from his team in the bottom of the fifth. Dipietro again drove in Breon, this time with a double that also advanced Talon Falls (Central Mountain) to third base.
Dan Stauffer (Elk County Catholic) followed with another double that scored both Falls and courtesy runner Jacob Allen (West Shamokin). Cory Lehman made it three RBI doubles in a row as he plated Stauffer with his two bagger to make it 5-0.
Game two saw Morgan Bell (Somerset) get the nod to start on the mound for DuBois.
Bell kept Mont Alto scoreless through three innings, but in the top of the fourth Mont Alto pushed a pair of runs across to grab a 2-0 lead.
DuBois got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fourth when Lehman hit a double and later scored on a double play to make it 2-1.
Bell pitched six strong innings, allowing the two earned runs on seven hits while striking out. Stauffer tossed a scoreless seventh for DuBois, which couldn’t manufacture another run in the game. Bell fell to 1-1 on the season but still sports a 1.20 ERA in 15 innings pitched.
Mont Alto’s Zach Garlin went distance on the mound to get the win. He allowed the one earned run on three hits while striking out six and walking four.
These teams will face off one more time on April 20 at Mont Alto before the PSUAC playoffs.
DuBois, which is 6-2 overall on the season, hosts Penn State York tonight at 6 p.m. before traveling to Washington on Tuesday to play Penn State Fayette in a 7 p.m. game at Wild Things Park.