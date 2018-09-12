DuBOIS – The Penn State DuBois baseball team, which won the 2018 USCAA Small College World Series this spring, will be recognized for its success Saturday during the second quarter of the Kent State-Penn State football game as part of All U Day at Beaver Stadium.
DuBois won the Small College World Series on May 17 at Showers Field, where the team also hosted the tournament. DuBois now holds the distinction of being only the second team in any sport in history of the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) to bring home a USCAA national championship. The first was the 2015 Penn State Beaver women’s basketball team.
The baseball program at Penn State DuBois was resurrected in 2015, having been eliminated from campus athletic program offerings due to budget reasons in the 1990s. In those three short years, the team has made three appearances in the USCAA Small College World Series, claiming the title this year.
The Nittany Lions ended their regular season 31-11 and posted a 17-1 conference record in the PSUAC. They were 4-1 in the Small College World Series.
DuBois kicks off a short fall ball season on September 16, hosting a double-header against Jamestown Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.