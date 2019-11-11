The Penn State DuBois basketball teams are set to host their first doubleheader of the season this evening, as Westmoreland County Community College invades the Multi-Purpose Building.
The Lady Lions (2-1) will be playing at home for the second time this season, having won its home opener against Butler County Community College, 84-53, last Tuesday (Nov. 5).
Led by Cierra O’Shell’s 10 first-quarter points, the Lady Lions raced out to a 24-5 lead after one period and never looked back. O’Shell, whocame off the bench, finished the night with 12 points.
She was one of three reserves to reach double figures along with Lexey Shick who had a team-high 16 points and Malliah Schrek who had 14 pointsand 11 rebounds.
Starters Maddie Sprankle (15) and Skylar Ceprish (11) also hit double figures in points, while Leah Lindemuth chipped in eight and eight rebounds. Ceprish added seven boards.
The win came on the heels of the Lady Lions splitting a pair of games at the Lorain County Commodore Classic in Ohio to start the year.
DuBois lost its season opener to Wayne County Community College from Michigan, 70-57, on Nov. 1.
The Lady Lions opened strong leading 20-16 after one quarter and 34-30 at the break. However, Wayne seized control of the game wit ha 22-12 third quarter on its way to outscoring DuBois, 40-23, in the second half.
Sprankle scored a team-high 16 points, while Schreck added 12 points and 10 rebounds. O’Shell and Morgan Silvis each added six points, with Silvis pulling down six rebounds.
DuBois bounced back the following night (Nov. 2) with a 90-56 win against host Lorain County Community College.
The Lady Lions scored 27 first-quarter points en route to taking a six points lead and went to the half up 47-38. DuBois then ran away from Lorain in the second half, outscoring the home team 26-7 in the third quarter on its way to the lopsided victory.
Sprankle came off the bench in the game to lead the team in points again with 16. Schreck followed with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while O’Shell, Allison Eaton and Shick each had 11 points. Eaton added eight boards, while Shick had seven.
Lindemuth dropped in eight points off the bench, while Silvis chipped in six points and eight rebounds.
The home game will be the first of the season for the PSU DuBois men (1-1), who split a pair of road games to open the year.
The Nittany Lions opened the season with a 81-64 loss at Point Park on Nov. 5. The hosts jumped out to a 47-33 on its way to the 17-point victory.
Mehki Willis was the lone DuBois player in double figures with 10 points. Amareay Walters and Malik Gordon each had nine points, while Da’andre Bateman and Montest Bumpers each added seven.
DuBois had a total of 13 players hit the court in the opener, with 11 finding the scorebook. Only of the 13 players were on last year’s roster.
The Lions bounced back with a 77-68 win at Chatham University on Saturday.
Penn State shot 50 percent from the field in the game, taking a seven-point lead (38-31) into the break before outscoring Chatham in a tight second half 39-37 to come away with the nine-point win.
Bumpers and Gordon came off the bench to lead the Lions with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Bumpers added six rebounds and three assists. Cole Morris and Russell Gariepy each added 10 points, while Walters chipped in nine. Gariepy also had six rebounds and five assists.
The women’s game is slated for 6 p.m. this evening, with the men to follow at 8 p.m.