BUTLER — The Penn State DuBois men’s and women’s basketball teams both secured victories on the road over Butler County Community College Saturday afternoon in their final tune ups before PSUAC play.
In the opening game, the Lady Lions came away with a 72-40 victory for their fourth straight win, while the men’s team won their third in a row with a 88-66 victory.
In the men’s game, while three starters finished the game in double figures, it was Tre’Von Williams coming off the bench to lead the Lions in scoring with 19 points.
DuBois (3-1) jumped out to a 56-33 lead at the half before being outscored 33-32 in the second half by the Pioneers.
Williams led a hot-shooting DuBois team with a 9-of-12 shooting performance from the floor as the team finished 36-of-69 (52.2 percent), as the junior also finished tied for a team-high in rebounds with six.
Starters Amareay Walters and Cole Morris each added six boards apiece, as the duo also finished in double figures scoring with 17 and 11, respectively, while Morris also dished out a team-high eight assists and added four steals.
Mekhi Willis was the fourth Lion player to finish in double figures with 11 points in the win, while Montest Bumpers added nine points off the bench.
Just like in the men’s game, the Lady Lions got key performances off the bench on their way to the win, led by Leah Lindemuth and Skylar Ceprish.
Lindemuth finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Ceprish added 11 points for the Lady Lions, who outscored the home side in each of the four quarters.
DuBois (4-1) took command off the game right from the start, outscoring the Lady Pioneers 21-4 in the opening quarter on its way to taking a 38-15 halftime lead.
Malliah Schreck recorded her fifth double-double in as many games for the Lady Lions, finishing with a game-high 15 rebounds while tying for the team lead in points with 14.
Sydney Shaw added 14 points for DuBois, while Lexey Shcik also finished with double-digit rebounds with 12 to go along with eight assists and four steals.
The teams are both in action Friday at home as they being conference play against Penn State Hazleton, with the women tipping off at 6 p.m. and the men’s game following at 8 p.m.