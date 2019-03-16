GAME 1
PENN STATE DuBOIS 6,
MERCYHURST-NORTH EAST 4
Score by Innings
Mercyhurst;100;200;1;—;4
DuBois;000;222;x;—6
Mercyhurst-NE—4
Brandon Scheimemantle rf 3010, Korey Shoupe ss 3001, Padraig O'Shaughnessy 1b 4111, Chris Reilly 2010, Benny Dettore lf 0000, Aaron Pawlak cf 3000, Nick Petrolla dh 311-, Jack Tumulty 0000, Brendan Hofacre p 0000, Robby Korff c 3112, Donovan Skibinski 2000, Eric Fermier 3b 1110, Peter Toula 2b 2010. Totals: 27-3-7-4.
PSU-DuBois—6
Thayne Morgan cf 4000, Toner Corle ss-p 2121, Joey DiPietro c 3011, Vince McDowell 1b 2000, Jackson Frank pr 0100, Isaac Stouffer 1b 1000, Zane Morgan 3b 3110, Jesse Martin dh 2210, Morgan Bell ss 0000, Brandon Orsich p 0000, Thomas Plummer p 0000, Adam Armstrong p 0000, Clayton Butler lf 3013, Lance Pennington rf 3000, Brandon Gettig 2b 2121. Totals: 26-6-8-6.
Errors: Mercyhurst 0, DuBois 0. LOB: Mercyhurst 4, DuBois 8. 2B: Scheidemantle, Fermier; Gettig. 3B: Butler, DePietrio. HR: O'Shaughnessy, Korff. SAC: Z. Morgan. SB: Reilley; Gettig. HBP: Scheidemantle (by Corl).
Pitching
Mercyhurst-NE
Kack Tumulty-4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Brendan Hofacre-1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
PSU-DuBois
Brandon Orsich-4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Thomas Plummer-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO; Adam Armstrong-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Toner Corle-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Armstrong. Losing pitcher: Tumulty. Save: Corl.
