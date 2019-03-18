DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team split a doubleheader with Mercyhurst-North East as the Lions fell 9-3 in the opening game before securing a 5-4 walk-off win in the second Sunday afternoon at Showers Field.
The script was flipped from the doubleheader between the two teams Friday night, as DuBois (6-6) won the opening game in come from behind fashion 6-4, before being topped 14-1 in five innings in the nightcap.
In the first game Sunday, Mercyhurst took the early lead with a run in the top of the first, and pushed its lead to 2-0 with another run in the third.
The Lions responded in the bottom half with a pair of runs to tie things up after two innings, as the Saints retook the lead with a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
DuBois scored its final run of the afternoon in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to two at 5-3, before Mercyhurst put up a four spot in the ninth to secure the six-run victory.
Brandon Gettig, Zane Morgan and Thayne Morgan each recored two its in the game for the Lions, as Gettig, Thayne Morgan and Jesse Martin each scored a run.
The Lions were hurt by three errors in the game, which led to a pair of unearned runs in the loss.
Mercyhurst jumped out to an early lead in the second game as well, with a pair of runs in the top of the first, as it looked to secure the series win.
Both teams were held off the board from that point until the fifth inning, where the Saints added another pair of runs to pull in front 4-0.
DuBois battled back in the bottom half with a three spot of its own to trim the deficit to one, as the inning was capped by a 2-RBI single from Clayton Butler.
Freshman Jake Sorbera took over on the mound in the fifth inning and went 2 1/3 innings without allowing a hit or run, striking out two to pick up his first college win.
The game remained 4-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, as the first two batters of the inning were retired and the Lions were down to their final out.
Toner Corl then singled, as Zane Morgan followed with a walk to put the winning run on base.
Butler came up with the second big hit of the inning by driving a single to right field for his third RBI of the game, as Corl beat the throw to home to tie the game and Zane Morgan was able to advance to third on the throw.
Joey DiPietro followed by singling a 1-2 pitch to center field to bring home Zane Morgan for the walk-off victory.
Corl, Gettig and Butler each had two hits in the victory, as Corl scored two runs, while Trevor Hanna added a hit and a run in the win.
DuBois is back in action at home Wednesday against Butler Community College at 6:30 p.m., before opening PSUAC play Friday at Showers Field against Penn State New Kensington at 7 p.m.
