DuBOIS — Coming off wins Tuesday night against New Kensington, the Penn State DuBois basketball teams were swept in a home doubleheader against conference foe Mont Alto Friday night.
The Penn State DuBois women dropped a 58-49 contest, while the men fell 65-58.
The first of the women’s game was highly competitive with Mont Alto taking a slim 25-24 lead into the break. The visitors then broke the game open with a strong third-quarter effort that saw them outscore DuBois, 24-12, to take a 49-36 advantage.
DuBois tried to battle back with a 13-9 fourth-quarter edge, but Mont Alto’s third-quarter push proved too much to overcome as PSU DuBois saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.
Mont Alto put three players into double figures, led by Madison Bishop’s game-high 15. Mariah Martin added 13, while Kata Newell had 10. Martin also had 10 rebounds.
DuBois got a double-double from Maliah Schreck, as she scored 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. Maddie Sprankle was the only other DuBois player in double figures with 10. Skylar Ceprish added eight off the bench.
The loss dropped the DuBois women to 5-3 in conferfence play and 10-4 overall on the season.
The men’s game went similar to the women’s as Mont Alto used a strong second half — outscoring DuBois 40-28 — to pull out the seven-point victory. DuBois, which led 30-25 at the half, still found itself on top 51-49 with 5:24 to play before the visitors closed the game on a 16-7 run.
JR Powe netted a game-high 22 points, while teammates John Teague (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Marcus Roper (12 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles on the night. Mont Alto got just four points off iyts bench in the win.
Cole Morris led DuBois with 19 points, while Tre’von Williams came off the bench to score 15 points and pull down seven rebounds. Russell Gariepy added 14 points, five steals and four rebounds.
The DuBois men are now 7-8 on the season, 3-6 in conference play.
Penn State DuBois’ Saturday hone doubleheader Saturday against PSU York was postponed and will now be played Monday night, with the womens game at 5 and the men following at 7 p.m.