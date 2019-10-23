Students in the OTA program at Penn State DuBois have donated “busy bags” for use at area shelters that serve families who have been displaced by domestic violence. Pictured in front, left to right, are Kira Fry, Nikki Long, and Jessica Kline. In back, left to right, Dorothy Van Dyke with the Crossroads Project at Community Action Inc. of Jefferson County, Kiersten Wasicki, Samantha Tarr, Katy Mazur, and Assistant Teaching Professor in Occupational Therapy Amy Fatula.