LEMONT FURNACE — The Penn State DuBois women’s basketball team used a strong first quarter to help knock off Penn State Fayette, 68-62, Tuesday night in the first round of the PSUAC Tournament.
The teams split their regular-season meetings, with Fayette winning on its home court (92-61) on Jan. 28 and DuBois doing the same 69-68 last Tuesday night.
Fayette earned the No. 2 seed in the west though, forcing third-seeded DuBois to make its second trip of the year to the Uniontown area.
And for the second time in Fayette’s gym, DuBois jumped out to the early lead behind the inside presence of Malliah Schreck, who scored 10 first-quarter points to help give her team a 26-14 lead after the opening 12 minutes.
DuBois led 19-12 after one quarter in the first meeting only to see Fayette win the second quarter 35-10 and the third 27-12 to blow the game wide open in its 31-point victory.
Fayette did fight back in the second quarter Tuesday to the tune of 18-10, but DuBois still led 36-32 at the break. The visitors maintained that advantage in the second half and actually added to it, winning the both the third and fourth quarters by a point to come away with six-point victory.
Schreck put together a monster night for DuBois, scoring a game-high 26 points while pulling down 24 rebounds.
Schreck entered the game having earned USCAA Player of the Week honors on Tuesday. She averaged 20 points and 24.5 rebounds last week in wins against Fayette and PSU Greater Allegheny.
The freshman from Cranberry set a school single-game record with 23 rebonds in the win against Fayette last week, then broke it with 26 boards Friday in a 69-58 win at Greater Allegheny Friday.
Counting Tuesday’s tournament win, Schreck has 66 points and 73 rebounds in her last three games — all DuBois victories.
Schreck got some help Tuesday night, though. Cierra O’Shell added 14 points, while Lexey Shick had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. O’Shell had a combined seven points in the first two meetings
Fayette had four players in double digits, led by Anaejah Harris and Taylor McCormick — both of whom had 15. Dae-Lin Burnsworth added 14, while Kaitlyn Riley had 10.
Riley had 27 and 21 points in each of the first two meetings, while Harris had 20 in the first game and McCormick 22 in the game at DuBois.
With the win, DuBois advances to Friday’s semifinals and plays at Penn State Brandywine, the No. 1 seed in the east. Brandywine beat PSU Wilkes-Barre, 78-57, Tuesday night.
DuBois lost at Brandywine, 79-70, way back on Dec. 6, which was the team’s third conference game of the season.
Friday’s other semifinal has Penn State Lehigh Valley (East No. 2) playing at Penn State Beaver (West No. 1 seed).
The semifinal winners will play for the PSUAC Championship on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center on the University Park campus.