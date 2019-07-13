WEST CHESTER — Penn State Extension is holding a course to help professionals prepare to take the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) pesticide applicator’s exam(s). This course includes training for core, category 6 (ornamental and shade trees), category 7 (lawn and turf), category 10 (right-of-way and weeds) and category 23 (parks/school pest control).
The course will be held on July 29 & 30 (core), July 31 (categories 6 and 23), August 5 (category 7), and August 6 (category 10) at Turf Equipment Supply Company, 16 Hagerty Blvd., West Chester PA 19382.
The cost of the course depends on the number of categories that participants register for. The cost ranges from $50 for one category to a maximum of $150. The course includes lunches and refreshments. Pre-registration is required. For information and to register go to https://extension.psu.edu/pesticide-commercial or register by phone at 877-345-0691.
Training packets and PDA test fees are not included in the cost of the course. Order training packets in advance from https://extension.psu.edu/certification-exam-study-materials or by calling toll free 1-877-345-0691. Bring training packets along to the first day of the class.
