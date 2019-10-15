CLEARFIELD — Penn State Extension invites you to take a tasty trip to the Mediterranean as part of its "Let's Cook with Penn State Extension" cooking class series. "Let's Cook Mediterranean" will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Clearfield YMCA, 21 N. Second Street on Oct. 23. The Mediterranean way of eating is considered one of the healthiest diets worldwide and focuses on plant-rich cuisine, with less focus on meats and sweets. In this hands-on cooking class, participants will create an authentic Mediterranean meal that's healthy and delicious. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-mediterranean or call (877) 345-0691. The "Let's Cook with Penn State Extension" classes address nutrition, healthy shopping, time saving tips and more, so cooks of all skill levels can navigate around the kitchen with confidence. There are multiple "Let's Cook" classes, focusing on a range of subjects, including special diets, weight management, and cooking for one or two, to name a few. All have been developed using science-based best practices. To see all the cooking classes currently offered, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook.
About Penn State Extension
Penn State Extension is a modern educational organization, dedicated to translating scientific research into real-world applications to drive progress. In support of Penn State's land-grant mission, extension programs promote a vibrant food and fiber system, a clean environment and a healthier population for Pennsylvania and beyond. Penn State Extension serves individuals, businesses and communities, helping them address problems and realize opportunities through a robust portfolio of educational programs, products and services. With support from federal, state and county governments, the organization has a tradition of bringing unbiased information and support to the citizens of Pennsylvania for more than 100 years.