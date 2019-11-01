CLEARFIELD — Penn State Extension invites you to learn how the DASH diet can help to lower blood pressure as part of its “Let’s Cook with Penn State Extension”cooking class series.
“Let’s Cook the DASH Diet” will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Clearfiled YMCA, 21 N. Second Street on Nov. 20.
Research shows that eating plans focused on fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products help lower blood pressure. This hands-on cooking class follows the DASH eating plan, designed to help treat and prevent high blood pressure. Participants will learn about correct portion sizes and how to prepare and eat a variety of foods that help create a heart-healthy eating style for life.
To register, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-dash or call (877) 345-0691.
The “Let’s Cook with Penn State Extension” classes address nutrition, healthy shopping, time saving tips and more, so cooks of all skill levels can navigate around the kitchen with confidence. There are multiple “Let’s Cook” classes, focusing on a range of subjects, including special diets, weight management, and cooking for one or two, to name a few. All have been developed using science-based best practices.
To see all the cooking classes currently offered, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook.