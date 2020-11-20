Saturday might be the most critical game of James Franklin’s seven-year tenure at Penn State.
His team is trying to avoid going 0-5 for the first time in school history when it faces Iowa at Beaver Stadium. And if winless start after being ranked in the Associated Press top 10 sn’t bad enough, the Nittany Lions are heading into the game with many other distractions on and off the field.
On Friday, ESPN published a storydetailing allegations made by former player Isaiah Humphries on the heels of a lawsuit filed against Franklin and the school earlier this year. Among others, they include allegations that Franklin discouraged Humphries from reporting to police an altercation between him and Micah Parsons in March 2018. For its part, Penn State on Friday said the claims “relating to Coach Franklin have no merit” and the school will “continue to defend him vigorously.”
Adversity is one thing for a college football team, but the allegations made by Humphries are serious. Are they too much of a distraction for a winless football team? We’ll see.
On the field, Saturday’s opponent, Iowa, is 2-2 after convincing wins against Minnesota and Michigan State. The Hawkeyes run the ball well and can light up the scoreboard. They’re a classic physical Big Ten football team. But Saturday won’t be what Iowa does or doesn’t do. It’ll be about how the Nittany Lions answer this question.
Are they ready?
Typically the mere suggestion that a football team isn’t prepared is an insult of the highest order. Coaches spend hours and hours going over every bit of information possible to find an edge.
But the Nittany Lions have given 96 points in the first half of its four losses compared to scoring 26. If Penn State takes the lead, it’ll be the first time it is ahead since the opener against Indiana.
Against Nebraska, the defense looked confused when Luke McCaffrey started at quarterback instead of Adrian Martinez. The defense held the Cornhuskers without a touchdown in the second half, but the start was rough and inexcusable.
Days later, Franklin opened up about the issues of false COVID-19 positives he said his program has dealt with this season. Franklin said defensive coordinator Brent Pry missed a day of practice this due to a false positive, and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith missed two.