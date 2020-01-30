ST MARYS — A ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course, course conducted by Penn State Extension is set for Feb. 27 from 9 a.m.– 4 p.m. and March 5 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Community Educational Council, 4 Erie Ave. The certification exam will begin at noon on March 5.
The training, taught by certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing foodservice facilities, said a Penn State spokesman.
After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a 75 percent or higher score, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. This certification is good for five years.
The course fee of $185 covers the cost of the most recent edition of the ServSafe Manager book, exam, answer sheet and learning materials. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe or call 877-345-0691.
To see more ServSafe courses offered in your area, visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe.
"Because Penn State Extension Educators all hold advanced degrees and have received extensive training in food safety," said Richard Kralj, food safety and nutrition lead instructor. "By taking a course through Penn State Extension, you have access to our wide system of community educators and science-based educational resources."