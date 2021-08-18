STATE COLLEGE — Penn State moved inside Holuba Hall for practice Wednesday evening as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred drenched the area. For 20 minutes, media was allowed to watch the Nittany Lions go through practice, and here is a smattering of brief observations.
1. Brandon Smith moves impressively well.
Linebacker Brandon Smith closed the 2020 season on a high note, and the former five-star recruit is in prime position to be an impact player in his junior season. Smith’s 6-foot-3, 241-pound frame cuts an impressive figure, but it’s what he can do with it that helps bring some more high expectations.
During a pass coverage rep against air, Smith broke quickly in the direction he was supposed to, but he did it so rapidly that he overran where he was supposed to be. Still, Smith stuck out his left arm behind him and was able to haul in the ball for an impressive snag. The second level of the Penn State defense needs Smith to continue to taking some steps forward, and he showed how he might be able to do that Wednesday evening.
2. More on the coaching atmosphere.
In last week’s observations, we highlighted offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein for how they were working with their players and the energy they were bringing to the practice. On Wednesday, we took a closer look at new safeties coach Anthony Poindexter.
Poindexter was leading his players through a drill where they were supposed to stand up a ball carrier and then punch the ball out. He was emphatic in how he was coaching the players to do it with the former Virginia star often demonstrating how to do it himself. Safety Jaquan Brisker, who enters the season with plenty of hype as a top defensive player in the nation, had one of the fiercer reps. Also in that position group, former cornerback Keaton Ellis continues to look the part.
Yurcich and Seider, of course, were at it again while the quarterbacks worked with the running backs on passing drills. Seider constantly chattered with his players based on the success of the rep, and at one point, Yurcich booed the quarterbacks when a ball hit the ground. It’s an entertaining group of the fields, and that doesn’t even factor in coach James Franklin’s voice sometimes booming from the center of the action.
3. Some odds and ends.
• There was some NFL personnel from a couple teams watching practice Wednesday.
• The offensive and defensive lines were both on the opposite side of Holuba Hall from the media Wednesday, so it made it difficult to check on those two groups.
• During one segment of drills, many of the cornerbacks were on the ground doing pushups.
• The top three quarterbacks — Sean Clifford, Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux — all throw pretty balls when it comes to deep routes up the sideline to their wide receivers.