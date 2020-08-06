Penn State is ranked No. 7 in the preseason coaches poll. Odds are, though, that those coaches didn’t know that the Nittany Lions would be missing their most accomplished player when they were voting.
Shortly after the poll was released Thursday, star linebacker Micah Parsons publicly announced he would sit out the 2020 season to minimize the health risks to his family, including his young son, that would come from playing during a pandemic.
That knowledge still may not have prevented the Lions from earning their third top-10 preseason ranking in the last four years. But losing Parsons, who is projected to be a first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft, is a major blow to their chances of finishing that high.
Assuming, of course, the season is able to properly finish at all.
The uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 crisis is the reason Parsons’ Penn State career is over after just two seasons.
“As I considered all of my options for the 2020 season, I decided I needed to make a choice,” Parsons said in a video produced by PennLive in his hometown of Harrisburg. “Not for myself, but for my son and those dearest to me. While I felt safe with the health and safety standards as we returned to Penn State for workouts, the potential risk to the health and well-being of my son far outweighed my urge to play football this season.
“Therefore I decided to opt out of the 2020 season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. I will be graduating early and receiving my degree in December. I’ve kept my word to (Lions coach James) Franklin, because leaving Penn State with my degree in hand was my main goal when I stepped on campus.”
Thus far, Parsons is the only Penn State player who has decided to sit out, but he likely won’t be the last. Franklin said as much back in the spring, that he expected there would be players who wouldn’t feel comfortable returning to campus or playing football for health-related reasons.
Penn State has reported eight total positive tests for COVID-19 across all athletes on campus since they arrived in June. Updated numbers are set to be released on Wednesday.
The Lions are set to officially open training camp Friday with the hopes of starting a 10-game season on time against Northwestern on Sept. 5 at an empty Beaver Stadium.
But even that still seems like a long way off, especially considering two Big Ten programs — Rutgers and Michigan State — will not start camp on time as they remain in quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus throughout their teams.
As it is, three of Penn State’s opponents for 2020 also appeared in the coaches’ top 25, led by No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are scheduled to come to Happy Valley on Nov. 7.
The Lions are also in line to play No. 15 Michigan on the road on Sept. 19 and host No. 23 Iowa on Oct. 24.
Two other Big Ten teams made the top 25 in Wisconsin (No. 12) and Minnesota (No. 18). Penn State was supposed to play No. 24 Virginia Tech in September before the Big Ten canceled all non-conference games last month.
It’s not quite what the Lions had in mind when 2020 began, as the Lions were poised to field their best roster top-to-bottom in Franklin’s seven seasons with the program.
Losing Parsons wasn’t something Penn State could have predicted. For his part, the All-American exits with plenty of gratitude toward the university and the team.
“Dear Penn State, I’d like to begin by saying thank you,” Parsons said. “You’ve given me an opportunity of a lifetime to achieve my dreams and aspirations. I have made connections with my teammates that will last a lifetime. And for that, I will forever be grateful.
“Nittany Nation took a chance and welcomed a kid from Harrisburg in with open arms, stood by me and supported me. Without coach Franklin and (defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Pry), as well as the entire Penn State coaching staff, I would not be where I am today. You all allowed me to grow into the young man I always wanted to be.