UNIVERSITY PARK — Junior running back Miles Sanders (Pittsburgh, Pa.) added his name to the list of Nittany Lions earning early-season recognition with a berth on the Doak Walker Award preseason list.
Penn State’s lone Doak Walker Award winner was Larry Johnson in 2002. Ki-Jana Carter and Curtis Enis were finalists for the award in 1994 and 1997, respectively. The Doak Walker Award was created in 1989 to recognize the nation’s premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community. It is the only major collegiate football award that requires all candidates to be on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification. The award is presented annually by the SMU Athletic Forum.
Sanders appeared in 12 games a season ago as the backup to Saquon Barkley. Sanders averaged 6.2 yards per carry and had two touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 30 yards in 2017. Sanders has been a weapon on special teams the last two seasons, accounting for 20.1 yards per kickoff return. He broke the Penn State season record with 33 kickoff returns in 2016 and his 688 return yards that season rank second in program history.
Five different Nittany Lions have been named to preseason watch lists. They include: senior quarterback Trace McSorley – Maxwell Award (National Player of the Year), Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s top quarterback); junior defensive end Shareef Miller – Bednarik Award (National Defensive Player of the Year); junior running back Miles Sanders – Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back); senior safety Nick Scott – Allstate AFCA Good Works Team; head coach James Franklin – Bobby Dodd Trophy (nation’s top coach). As a rookie, Sanders was a BTN.com All-Freshman Team honorable mention choice and was seventh in the Big Ten in kickoff return average (20.8 ypr).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.