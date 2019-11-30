DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and freezing rain expected. Some icing possible. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and freezing rain expected. Some icing possible. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.