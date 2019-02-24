UNIVERSITY PARK — Top-ranked Penn State (14-0, 9-0 B1G) hammered visiting Buffalo (12-5, 5-2 MAC) in the dual meet finale for the Nittany Lions Sunday, capping off the team’s fourth straight undefeated season.
Penn State won nine of 10 bouts to roll to a 47-3 victory and end the season 14-0 overall. Penn State won a share of its fourth straight Big Ten Regular Season (dual meet) title last weekend when it finished its conference schedule with a 9-0 mark.
The dual began at 125.
With Devin Schnupp not wrestling (precautionary), sophomore Justin Lopez made his Penn State dual meet debut. Lopez battled senior Kyle Akins tough before dropping a 5-0 decision.
True freshman Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 11 at 133, dominated Buffalo’s Derek Spann. The Lion freshman rolled to a 14-5 major decision with 2:40 in riding time, handing Spann only his third loss of the year in 20 matches and giving Penn State a 4-3 lead in the dual.
Sophomore Nick Lee, ranked No. 2 at 141, won by forfeit as the Nittany Lions led 10-3 after three bouts.
Redshirt freshman Brady Berge, ranked No. 11 at 149, dominated the third period as he rolled to an impressive 11-4 win over Buffalo senior Jason Estevez to give the Nittany Lions a 13-3 lead.
Senior Jason Nolf, ranked No. 1 at 157, then took to the mat for the final time in Rec Hall. Nolf put on an offensive clinic in his match against Kyle Todrank, taking an 18-7 lead before hitting a cradle and pinning Todrank at the 5:41 mark. Nolf picked up his 58th career pin in his final Rec Hall appearance to give Nittany Lions a 19-3 lead at halftime.
Junior Vincenzo Joseph, ranked No. 1 at 165, made short work of Buffalo’s Noah Grover to begin the second half. Joseph hit a strong double leg less than 1:00 into the bout and quickly turned the Bull to his back for a pin at the 1:03 mark.
Fellow Junior Mark Hall, ranked No. 1 at 174, made it three straight pins for the Lions. Hall turned a late first period takedown into a pin at 2:13..
Senior Shakur Rasheed, ranked second at 184 returned to the lineup on Senior Day and thrilled the Lion faithful with Penn State’s fourth straight pin. Rasheed locked up a cradle at the 1:16 mark and pinned Logan Rill to give Penn State a 37-3 lead.
Senior Bo Nickal, ranked No. 1 at 197, took to the mat for the final time in Rec Hall. Nickal left Rec Hall in style by giving Penn State its fifth straight pin. Nickal used a cradle to notch his 56th career pin in his final Rec Hall bout, pinning Brett Perry at the 1:19 mark to give the Lions a 43-3 lead.
Senior Anthony Cassar, ranked third at 285, finished off Senior Day in style. Cassar racked up seven takedowns to roll to a 16-5 major decision. Cassar’s major made the final 47-3.
The Nittany Lions owned a superb 27-1 edge in takedowns. he Lions picked up 20 bonus points in the dual off five pins, a forfeit win and two majors. Nolf upped his Penn State record in career pins to 58, while Nickal moved to 56, second all-time. Hall now has 30 career pins, 14th all-time at Penn State, while Rasheed has 27, 20th all-time. Joseph notched his 12th pin of the year and now has 18 as a Nittany Lion.
The sellout crowd of 6,614 was the 48th straight Rec Hall sellout and the 53rd in the last 55 home events at Penn State, including five of seven in the Bryce Jordan Center.
The Nittany Lions have won 59-straight dual meets dating back to the end of the 2014-15 season. Sanderson’s Lions won their last dual of that campaign, went 16-0 in 2015-16, went 14-0 in 2016-17 and went 14-0 in 2017-18. Penn State ends its dual season at 14-0, 9-0 in the Big Ten, finishing the Big Ten season with a 9-0 mark for the fourth straight year. Buffalo fell to 12-5, 5-2 in the MAC.
The dual meet was preceded by the 2019 Senior Day ceremony, sponsored by the Penn State Alumni Association, a proud sponsor of Senior Day activities across Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics.
The Nittany Lions will now prep for the 2019 Big Ten Championships on March 9-10 in Minneapolis, Minn. Action begins on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central (local) and will conclude with the championship finals on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Central (local).
The Finals will air live on the Big Ten Network and the entire tournament, every mat, will stream live on BTN2go/BTN-Plus ($).
