Saturday’s game against Rutgers (2-3) provides an opportunity for Penn State (1-5) to start a winning streak with an eye toward the future.
A victory against the Scarlet Knights won’t erase the pain of five defeats, just as winning the remaining games on their schedule won’t get the Nittany Lions in the College Football Playoff in 2020. But the foundation for success in 2021 and beyond is happening now.
Micah Parsons and Pat Freiermuth were supposed to lead the team as returning All-Americans. While nobody can blame Parsons for opting out before the season to pursue his NFL dreams, it did leave a hole on defense. Freiermuth played well until he sustained a season-ending injury in the Ohio State game.
Tailbacks Journey Brown and Noah Cain wanted to spearhead a potent offense, but Brown’s career ended with a heart condition and Cain left the Indiana game with an undisclosed season-ending injury. Adding to the adversity, Tariq Castro-Fields and Keaton Ellis have both missed significant time in the secondary.
OK, none of this sounds good, but the tape shows that young athletes are emerging to replace their injured teammates. Here are a few of the players who are making an impact earlier than expected.
Parker Washington
Without a guy like Freiermuth, catching passes is at a premium. Michigan tried to key on wideout Jahan Dotson, and that plan somewhat worked for the Wolverines. Dotson had three catches for 30 yards, which is far below his standard output in 2020.
But Washington filled the gap with 93 yards on nine catches. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound freshman from Sugar Land, Texas, broke tackles while running authoritatively and proving that taking him down isn’t an easy task.
Michigan double-teamed Dotson a lot, and Washington made them pay. He’s one of two freshmen in the FBS with at least 340 yards, 30 catches and three touchdowns in their first six games in 2020.
It’ll be worth paying attention to how Rutgers prepares for Dotson now that Washington is showing up.
Keyvone Lee
Lee wasn’t supposed to see the field in 2020 unless there was an emergency or a blowout. Well, with Brown and Cain not playing, Lee has had a chance to shine.
“He’s always falling forward,” head coach James Franklin told reporters when asked about Lee. “I think that’s something that a lot of times goes unnoticed, but when you can always fall forward — you’re talking about another yard-and-a-half or two yards on every run. We’ve needed that.”
Lee pounded the Wolverines for 134 yards on 22 attempts and was part of a rushing attack that combined for 254 yards. The running back room is very different from what Franklin intended, but Lee performing at a high level so soon could propel the Nittany Lions into a sound future.
Caziah Holmes
Fifth-string running backs rarely see any playing time — unless we’re talking about 2020 for the Nittany Lions. Holmes ran for 30 yards on 10 rushes against Michigan. Though the runs weren’t exactly aesthetically pleasing by today’s standards, watching Holmes batter his way forward on a cold day in Ann Arbor felt like old-school Big Ten football. He was part of a group of true freshmen who combined for 267 of Penn State’s 417 yards against Michigan.
Caeden Wallace
Lee and Holmes can’t run the ball if the offensive line doesn’t make holes for them, which brings us to Wallace, a redshirt freshman starter at right tackle. His blocking is essential for the backs and quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Will Levis. Wallace plays with a unique meanness that is necessary to win games in a bludgeoning conference.
“I’m working on doing my job and being consistent,” Wallace told reporters on Wednesday. “In the Michigan game, I was doing my job. I was consistent with my blocks. I’m just looking to improve every week and make sure I do what I can to help out my team and better my performance.”
Joey Porter Jr.
Porter made his presence known with a sack on a corner blitz in the first quarter of the Indiana game. He already gained some trust when he beat out Ellis for a starting role and now has 24 tackles on the season. He covers receivers and can step up to tackle when needed. Sophomore Marquis Wilson joined Porter in a secondary that only had three players because of injuries. Porter had four tackles and deflected a pass. Wilson also deflected a pass and added five tackles, with four of them being solo.
“In three parts of the game, we played tough from the first quarter to the fourth,” Porter said after the Michigan game. “We hadn’t done that in the last couple of games. We just started slow. But we got the chance to start fast, and we ended fast.”
Back to business
Penn State can turn the 0-5 start into a positive if it can finish strong with the kids in 2020. First-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca believes the best is yet to come for the Nittany Lions.
“We’ll be back on top in no time,” Ciarrocca said via Zoom conference on Thursday. “I feel like the pieces are there, and we just have to continue to grind and trust the process.”