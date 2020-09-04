James Franklin sat down on Saturday and watched a Central Arkansas game.
The Penn State coach was far from alone. The first guinea pigs of the mid-pandemic college football season were FCS schools Central Arkansas and Austin Peay, who played without incident.
There were mixed emotions for Franklin, who will not be leading the Nittany Lions into their season opener on Saturday as originally scheduled because of the Big Ten’s postponement of fall sports.
So it gave Franklin some amount of hope that there weren’t any immediate issues arising from the country’s first game, with Central Arkansas set to play again with no positive COVID-19 tests in between.
What comes next is still anyone’s guess as the Big Ten and Pac-12 seek to find a way to return to the field again after making the decision not to play in the fall back on Aug. 11. While the first FBS schools began to play on Thursday night and this weekend, the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are waiting until the end of September.
One important step may have come Thursday as the Pac-12 announced a deal with the Quidel Corporation to provide daily COVID-19 tests for athletes that give results in as little as 15 minutes.
The Big Ten is working toward a similar outcome, according to Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, who also spoke Thursday on the “Penn State Coaches Show.”
Barbour, who serves as co-chair of the medical subcommittee for the Big Ten’s return to competition task force, said she wasn’t able to give a timeline yet on when sports could resume.
Rumors have been rampant about when that might be, with Ohio State-affiliated websites running with the idea that Big Ten presidents and chancellors will soon reconvene to vote on starting football as early as Oct. 10.
But if that’s the case, athletic directors aren’t aware of it. Both Iowa’s Gary Barta and Nebraska’s Bill Moos have told outlets in their respective states that they didn’t know of any forthcoming meeting or vote. And Iowa and Nebraska are reportedly two of the three schools, along with Ohio State, that voted to play as scheduled in the fall.
The earliest plan that any school has confirmed discussing involves starting on Thanksgiving weekend. Other plans include January or February starts. But there doesn’t appear to be any imminent decision coming.
Franklin said he and his staff would need “somewhere between four and six weeks” to get the Lions ready to play a season, whenever it might come. He said that it could be less if needed and that the team could adapt to not having a full, traditional training camp.
Penn State has been back at practice and coaches are allowed just 12 hours per week with players, a decision Franklin strongly disagrees with — “We should be 20,” he said. “Every sport is 20 hours. When the Big Ten made this decision, we were expecting 20 … and we got 12.”
Franklin has said the Lions have been going “over and beyond” required safety protocols, including practicing in two separate groups rather than having the entire team together at once.
Penn State has done relatively well in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The latest testing numbers provided on Wednesday had 222 players in all sports tested between Aug. 24-28 with just one coming back positive. Since Penn State began bringing players back to campus in June, there have been only 11 positive cases reported by the athletic department.
One of the people responsible for the department’s handling of the situation, director of athletic medicine Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, briefly made national news on Thursday when comments he made at a State College Area school board meeting were heavily publicized.
Sebastianelli said that an unknown percentage of Big Ten athletes who had tested positive for COVID-19 also received cardiac MRIs. And out of that group, roughly one-third had signs of myocarditis, a serious heart condition that can have long-term effects.
Through social media, however, that percentage got distorted to represent all Big Ten COVID-19 cases. In his full comments, Sebastianelli suggested that more studying was needed to draw any conclusions.