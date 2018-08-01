CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Clearfield Borough Police and Clearfield Fire Department invite the community to participate in various interactive highway safety presentations as part of National Night Out.
The goal of the event, which runs from 5:30 –8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, is to build a safer community by enhancing the relationship between law enforcement, emergency responders and the residents they serve.
“Safety is everyone’s responsibility,” said PennDOT District Executive Karen Michael. “By bringing these groups together in a fun, social setting, we hope to start a conversation about what each of them can do to make Clearfield and the neighboring communities safer.”
A bicycle rodeo is also scheduled from 5:30 –7 p.m. in the CNB Bank parking lot. Children who participate will have their helmets properly fitted, and bicycles inspected before navigating a small obstacle course.
As part of the rodeo, participants who agree to complete an educational survey will receive a bicycle safety kit. They include items such as: reflective stickers, tape, arm and leg bands, blinking clip on or pin lights, helmet medical alert stickers, and an information card. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.
Other demonstrations will highlight the dangers of distracted and impaired driving. Attendees are invited to play the “turn n’ learn® Classroom Challenge – Distracted Driving” game, which illustrates distracted driving tendencies and cultivates better driving habits.
Fatal Vision Alcohol Impairment Simulation Goggles and the Impaired/Distracted Driving Simulator sponsored by State Farm Insurance and UPMC Erie will also be available for public use.
For more information on statewide traffic safety efforts, visit penndot.gov/safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.