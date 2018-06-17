HYDE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announced the following work schedule for this week, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Box Culvert Installation

State Route 3007 – New Millport

Drainage Improvements

State Route 322 – Bigler, Wallaceton, Woodland area

State Route 2024 and 2027 near Dimeling and State Route 153 intersection

State Route 2041 – Village Road (Washouts)

State Route 2049 – Woodland

State Route 3004 – Sylvis Road

State Route 3009 –Newtonburg

State Route 3013 – Ridge Avenue (Washouts)

State Route 3030 – Windy Hill

Dura-Patch

State Route 4007 – Chestnut Grove

Guiderail Repair

State Route 2051 – Near Morgan Run

Inlet Repair

State Route 53 – Between Osceola Mills and Houtzdale

State Route 2035 – Hawk Run to Lanse

Shoulder Cutting

Interstate 80 – Clearfield Between Mile Marker 97 and 116 Westbound

Shoulder Improvement

State Route 879 – Keewaydin

State Route 3011 – Irishtown

Side Dozing

State Route 53 – Coalport to Madera

State Route 453 – Olanta to Belsena

Sign Installation (Safety Corridor)

Interstate 80 – Mile Marker 106 and 120 East and Westbound

