HYDE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announced the following work schedule for this week, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Box Culvert Installation
State Route 3007 – New Millport
Drainage Improvements
State Route 322 – Bigler, Wallaceton, Woodland area
State Route 2024 and 2027 near Dimeling and State Route 153 intersection
State Route 2041 – Village Road (Washouts)
State Route 2049 – Woodland
State Route 3004 – Sylvis Road
State Route 3009 –Newtonburg
State Route 3013 – Ridge Avenue (Washouts)
State Route 3030 – Windy Hill
Dura-Patch
State Route 4007 – Chestnut Grove
Guiderail Repair
State Route 2051 – Near Morgan Run
Inlet Repair
State Route 53 – Between Osceola Mills and Houtzdale
State Route 2035 – Hawk Run to Lanse
Shoulder Cutting
Interstate 80 – Clearfield Between Mile Marker 97 and 116 Westbound
Shoulder Improvement
State Route 879 – Keewaydin
State Route 3011 – Irishtown
Side Dozing
State Route 53 – Coalport to Madera
State Route 453 – Olanta to Belsena
Sign Installation (Safety Corridor)
Interstate 80 – Mile Marker 106 and 120 East and Westbound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.