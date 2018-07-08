HYDE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for this week, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Bridge Work

State Route 1004/1009 – Hawk Run

Drainage Improvements

State Route 879 –Shawville

State Route 970 – Shawville

State Route 2018 – Pottersdale

State Route 2035 – Munson

State Route 2039 –Grassflat

Inlet Top Replacement

State Route 255 – Bee Line Highway

Mowing

Allport, Kylertown, Morrisdale, Munson

State Route 879 – Bypass

State Route 2023 – Glen Richey

State Route 2041 – Bailey Settlement

Shoulder Improvement

State Route 53 – Morrisdale, Allport

State Route 879 – Shawville

State Route 970 – Shawville

State Route 1009 – Hawk Run

State Route 2035 –Munson

Sign Upgrade

Interstate 80 – Mile Marker 109 and 118

Slide Repair

State Route 879 – Frenchville

Turf Cutting

State Route 153 – Penfield to 322

State Route 322 – Rockton Mountain

New Enterprise

Contractor plans to finish packing wearing courses on Site 13, State Route 3007 near Curwensville. Contractor will begin a recycled paving route on State Route 2009 in Madera. All work is weather dependent.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

For more information, visit www.dot.state.pa.us or call 570-726-2200

