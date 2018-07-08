HYDE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for this week, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Work
State Route 1004/1009 – Hawk Run
Drainage Improvements
State Route 879 –Shawville
State Route 970 – Shawville
State Route 2018 – Pottersdale
State Route 2035 – Munson
State Route 2039 –Grassflat
Inlet Top Replacement
State Route 255 – Bee Line Highway
Mowing
Allport, Kylertown, Morrisdale, Munson
State Route 879 – Bypass
State Route 2023 – Glen Richey
State Route 2041 – Bailey Settlement
Shoulder Improvement
State Route 53 – Morrisdale, Allport
State Route 879 – Shawville
State Route 970 – Shawville
State Route 1009 – Hawk Run
State Route 2035 –Munson
Sign Upgrade
Interstate 80 – Mile Marker 109 and 118
Slide Repair
State Route 879 – Frenchville
Turf Cutting
State Route 153 – Penfield to 322
State Route 322 – Rockton Mountain
New Enterprise
Contractor plans to finish packing wearing courses on Site 13, State Route 3007 near Curwensville. Contractor will begin a recycled paving route on State Route 2009 in Madera. All work is weather dependent.
Drivers are reminded to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
For more information, visit www.dot.state.pa.us or call 570-726-2200
