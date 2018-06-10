HYDE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 11 to June 15 weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Repairs (Box Culvert)
State Route 3007 – New Millport (Road closed)
Crack Seal
Interstate 80 – East – Mile Marker 97 to 100
Interstate 80 – West – Mile Marker 97 to 96
Drainage Improvements
State Route 2024 – West Decatur area
State Route 3001 – Ridge Road
State Route 3009 – Newtonburg
State Route 3030 – Windy Hill
Flush Bridges
State Route 153 and 255 – Penfield
Guiderail Repair
State Route 153 – Sullivan Hill in Penfield
Mowing
State Route 53 – Kylertown to Osceola (Both ways)
State Route 153 – Faunce, Ashland and Henderson (all other routes in the area)
Pipe Replacement
State Route 1001 – Hyde
State Route 2007 – West Decatur (Monday – Wednesday Detour)
State Route 3007 – Bloomington
Shoulder Improvement
State Route 53 – Madera to Glen Hope
State Route 453 – North of Madera
Trench Patching
State Route 2007 – Between Morgan Run and West Decatur
Turf Cutting
Interstate 80 – Clearfield Mile Marker 116 to Kylertown Mile Marker 137 East and Westbound
New Enterprise
Contractor plans to place wearing course and shoulder back up on Site 10, State Route 2019 in Gearhartville. All work is weather dependent.
For more information, visit www.dot.state.pa.us or call 570-726-2200
