CLEARFIELD — A construction project on Route 255 (Bennetts Valley Highway) in Huston Township, Clearfield County has been postponed. It was previously scheduled to begin this week.
The project is located over Mine Cave Lane, near the village of Hollywood and will entail removal of a structure and reconstruction of the roadway over a mine site. This project is referred to as JV-42.
An update on the start of construction will be released in the near future.
In the event of unfavorable weather or unforeseen activities, this schedule may change.
The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership (P3) between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP), under which PWKP will finance, design, replace and maintain the bridges for 25 years. The P3 approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impacts on motorists.
To see the bridges included in the statewide initiative and to learn more about the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project and P3 in Pennsylvania, visit www.p3forpa.pa.gov. Additional information on the project, the team and how to bid on the project can be found at www.parapidbridges.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.