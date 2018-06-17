RIDGWAY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Elk/McKean County Maintenance announced the following work schedule for this week, weather permitting. Sign repairs

Various routes countywide

Bridge Repairs

Route 153, Boone Mountain Road – Brockport

Mowing

Route 2004, Quehanna Highway – Benezette area

Various routes countywide

Asphalt patching

Route 1001, Glen Hazel Road – Wilcox

Seal Coat

Route 1003 – West Creek

Route 1008 – Glen Hazel

Route 1001 – Woodland Road

