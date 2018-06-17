RIDGWAY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Elk/McKean County Maintenance announced the following work schedule for this week, weather permitting. Sign repairs
Various routes countywide
Bridge Repairs
Route 153, Boone Mountain Road – Brockport
Mowing
Route 2004, Quehanna Highway – Benezette area
Various routes countywide
Asphalt patching
Route 1001, Glen Hazel Road – Wilcox
Seal Coat
Route 1003 – West Creek
Route 1008 – Glen Hazel
Route 1001 – Woodland Road
