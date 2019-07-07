CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) continues work to replace two bridges on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. The bridges span Shiloh Road (Route 1012), just east of mile marker 125 in Bradford Township. The bridges are being replaced in a half-width configuration.
Interstate 80 westbound is currently restricted to a single, 12-foot lane using the passing (left) lane. Beginning Tuesday, July 9, there will be two, 11-foot lanes traveling in the westbound direction as traffic shifts to the travel (right) lane and shoulder.
Beginning Wednesday, July 10, Shiloh Road (SR 1012) will again temporarily close to facilitate bridge demolition. The official detour during this closure will use Shiloh Road (SR 1012), Bigler Cutoff Road (SR 2030), and Route 322. Drivers familiar with the area may choose alternate routes. The road is scheduled to reopen July 13.
Interstate 80 eastbound is scheduled to begin the next phase of construction on Tuesday, July 23. PennDOT will issue an update on the project prior to beginning the next phase.
Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $6 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Work is expected to be complete by November, with the final overlay set for spring 2020.
