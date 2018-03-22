CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police departments appealed to motorists not to drive impaired at an event held on Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus Thursday.
“We are extremely excited to be hosting this event,” said Bill Curley, Director at LHU Clearfield. “The issues of impaired and distracted driving are highly important topics for everyone here on campus. We hope that this activity will lead to safe driving practices.”
Nearly 150 attendees participated in mock sobriety checks conducted by Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police officers, who made use of the Fatal Vision Alcohol Impairment Simulation Goggles to mimic the effects of alcohol impairment. They also operated the Impaired/Distracted Driving Simulator sponsored by State Farm Insurance and UPMC in Erie.
According to PennDOT 2016 data, there were 10,256 alcohol-related crashes across the Commonwealth. There were 297 fatalities in those crashes, and those fatalities represent 25 percent of the total number of people killed on Pennsylvania highways in 2016.
For more information on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving safety, visit www.penndot.gov/safety and https://padui.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.