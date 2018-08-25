CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Boxcar Brew Works of DuBois and Race Street Brew Works of Clearfield today urged motorists not to drive impaired this Labor Day as law enforcement are waging a national campaign against impaired driving from August 15 through September 3.
“We saw another significant decrease in these types of crashes last year, but impaired drivers still pose a serious threat to the traveling public,” said PennDOT District Executive Karen Michael. “We will continue with educational outreach programs like this one until that threat has been eliminated entirely.”
As part of the community/educational outreach effort, PennDOT provided both establishments with “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” stickers that will be placed on their growlers for the duration of the campaign. Customers will also be provided with an information card titled “5 Myths of Impaired Driving” on a first come first serve basis.
Some of the “5 Myths of Impaired Driving” include:
Myth: Beer doesn’t have as much alcohol as hard liquor.
Fact: A 12-ounce bottle of beer has the same amount of alcohol as a standard shot of 80-proof liquor or five ounces of wine.
Myth: You are OK to drive if you’ve only had a few drinks.
Fact: The safest choice for you and your friends is always to not drink and drive. The ability to drive after a drink is different for everyone, so have a designated driver.
“You can have a great time and still act responsibly,” said Boxcar Brew Works Manager Dustin Newpher. “It is our hope that this initiative will encourage you to make good decisions regarding how you get home after a fun night out.”
According to PennDOT 2017 data, there were 314 alcohol-related crashes between 6:00 PM Friday, September 1, and midnight Sunday, September 10, resulting 11 fatalities. There were also 119 drug-related crashes during the same period resulting in three fatalities.
For more information on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, visit penndot.gov/safety.
