CLEARFIELD – Motorists traveling through Gulich Township in Clearfield County will be reminded to obey the posted speed limit as The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday the placement of a radar-controlled speed display sign. The sign, which was placed Thursday, September 13, is located on Route 253 (Allemans to Janesville Road) approximately 350 feet north of Cambria Street and 800 feet north of the Cambria County line. The sign is to aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving.
The sign faces northbound traffic and utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic. Vehicle speeds are then posted on the lighted section of the sign. The posted speed limit on this section of Route 253 is 40 miles per hour.
The signs was placed September 13 and will remain in its location for up to four weeks.
Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.
