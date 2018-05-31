CLEARFIELD — Motorists traveling through Bradford Township, Clearfield County, will be reminded to obey the posted speed limit on Route 322. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display sign across from the Super 322 Drive Inn between the Shiloh and Peters roads. The speed display board is to aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving.
The sign faces eastbound traffic and utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic. Vehicle speeds are then posted on the lighted section of the sign. The posted speed limit in this area of Route 322 is 45 miles per hour.
The speed display sign was placed May 30 and will remain in this location for up to four weeks before moving to a new location.
Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.
Aggressive driving behaviors were listed as a crash cause in 49 percent of Clearfield County crashes in 2017.
Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety website, www.penndot.gov/safety.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.
