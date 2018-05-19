PHILIPSBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened a bridge near Philipsburg Friday. The bridge is located on Route 2020 (Presqueisle Street), near Philipsburg. The bridge spans Moshannon Creek in the borough of Chester Hill near the Clearfield/Centre County line.
The bridge was closed in January, following an inspection. Clip angle repairs to the superstructure were necessary and have been completed. Now PennDOT has reopened it to traffic and lifted the local detour that’s been in place since the closure.
The steel truss bridge was originally constructed in 1940, is 128 feet long, and carries an average of more than 2,000 vehicles daily.
Repairs to the bridge make weight-posting unnecessary at this time and will keep the bridge in service for years to come.
