CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday that a bridge on Route 453 in Clearfield County was to reopen by the end of the day. The bridge spans Little Clearfield Creek near the village of Olanta. Replacing it removes weight limit postings of 35 and 40 tons and removes the bridge from the list of Clearfield County bridges in poor condition.
Once the bridge is open to traffic, PennDOT will lift the two official detours that have been in place since mid-June. The detour for passenger vehicles directed traffic onto Route 2012 (Zion Road), Route 2023 (Turkey Hill Road), and Route 2022 (Little Clearfield Creek Road). The detour for commercial vehicles directed traffic onto Route 53, Route 729 (Tyrone Pike) and Route 969 (Lumber City Highway).
The original steel bridge was built in 1937, is 81 feet long, and carries an average of 614 vehicles daily. It was replaced with a pre-stressed, concrete bridge. Overall work included
removal of the old bridge, construction of the new bridge, approach paving, guiderail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.
Clearwater Construction of Mercer, PA is the contractor for this $1.6 million project, which covers replacement of two bridges. This was the first of those bridges. The other is a box culvert on Route 2023 in Glen Richey, which is scheduled to be replaced following the conclusion of the 2020 school year.