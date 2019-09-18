HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today has filed a lawsuit to block what he calls the anticompetitive megamerger of telecommunications giants T-Mobile and Sprint.
Shapiro is the 18th attorney general to challenge the merger. The others represent New York, California, Texas, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Oregon, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.
“All Pennsylvanians deserve access to affordable, reliable wireless service, and as attorney general, I am committed to protecting that access,” said Shapiro. “The merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would severely undermine competition in the telecommunications sector, which would hurt Pennsylvania consumers by driving up prices, limiting coverage, and diminishing quality.”
T-Mobile and Sprint are the third and fourth largest mobile wireless networks in the U.S., and are the lower-cost carriers among the “Big Four.” Verizon Wireless and AT&T round out the market.
Intense competition, spurred in particular by T-Mobile and Sprint, Shapiro said, has meant declining prices, increased coverage, and better quality for all mobile phone subscribers. Pennsylvania’s wireless subscribers rely heavily on the benefits that competition brings to the mobile phone marketplace, he said.
T-Mobile has more than 79 million subscribers, and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG. Sprint has more than 54 million subscribers, and is a majority-owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.