Today

Cloudy with periods of light snow after midnight. Low 18F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light snow after midnight. Low 18F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers changing to rain showers as the day progresses. High 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.